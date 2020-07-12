Tripple A gives tips on safe travel during COVID-19 pandemic

TAZEWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Even during a pandemic, people are getting out of the house and going on vacation. But, in order to do so, there are changes travelers will have to make during the planning process.

According to AAA, the number of people planning last minute trips is unusually high. The travel agency also finds that these trips are shorter than normal. People are choosing to stay for long weekends as opposed to a week long vacation.

In order to ensure that trips are planned in the safest way possible, travel agencies like AAA are encouraging people to use their services.

“So the decision to travel is a personal one and we advise families to just heed all the warnings by state and local officials at the places that they would like to travel to. If families are traveling to an area with large amount of cases AAA encourages them to work with a trusted travel agent to help navigate any of those restrictions that might be in place,” said Associate Manager Kristen Farley.

AAA stresses the importance of planning during this pandemic. They suggest booking a hotel, seeing if events or attractions are open and at what capacity. It’s also important to plan stops for gas and bathroom breaks ahead of time.

This will hopefully help travelers avoid exposure to COVID-19.