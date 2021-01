BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- A New Year means new goals; dropping holiday weight happens to be a goal people try to achieve during the first months of the year. With a pandemic going on, the big question is will gym goers feel safe going back?

Mick Bates is the owner of Bodyworks in Beckley. He said his members are great about following the guidelines in the gym, but his staff is dedicated to making sure the gym can remain open.

"We have invested significant time and energy and resources, cleaning supplies, screens and all of the things you need to do," Bates said.