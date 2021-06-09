Troopers: Man stabbed with spear, suspect arrested

MARFRANCE, WV (WVNS) — A man is recovering in the hospital after state troopers say he was stabbed in the neck with a homemade spear.

Troopers told 59News they were called to a home in Marfrance, Greenbrier County Wednesday, June 9, 2021 for an alleged fight between neighbors. When troopers arrived, they found the victim with a stab wound to the neck. Following an investigation, troopers believe Colton Trout got into a fight with his neighbor and threw a homemade spear hitting the victim in the neck.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is said to be ok. Trout was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.