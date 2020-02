ARNETT, WV (WVNS) — State Police need help finding a missing man from Raleigh County.

Troopers are looking Jason Stover. He was last seen on February 6, 2020 in the Arnett area near Route 3. Stover is 37-years-old with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5’10” and weighs 150 pounds.

If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, contact WVSP Beckley (304)-256-6700.