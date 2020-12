MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police need help identifying a suspect in connection to a shoplifting incident.

Troopers believe a woman shoplifted from the Rural King at the Crossroads Mall on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Troopers believe this woman stole from Rural King.

If anyone has any information on the woman, contact the Beckley Detachment of the WVSP at (304) 256-6700. Leave an anonymous tip or ask for Tpr. J. D. Morton.