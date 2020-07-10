Troopers need help identifying suspect in stolen credit card investigation

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTA, WV (WVNS) — State Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for stealing a credit card.

The suspect pictured below is believed to have used a stolen credit card at a business in Alta Monday, June 6, 2020. Troopers believe the suspect may be from Pocahontas County.

The vehicle shown below is believed to be the vehicle the suspect was in at the time.

Anyone with any information should contact S/Tpr. J.C. Mann at the Lewisburg State Police Detachment at (304) 647-7600.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News