Troopers need help identifying suspect in stolen credit card investigation

ALTA, WV (WVNS) — State Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for stealing a credit card.

The suspect pictured below is believed to have used a stolen credit card at a business in Alta Monday, June 6, 2020. Troopers believe the suspect may be from Pocahontas County.

The vehicle shown below is believed to be the vehicle the suspect was in at the time.

Anyone with any information should contact S/Tpr. J.C. Mann at the Lewisburg State Police Detachment at (304) 647-7600.