Troopers search for missing Oak Hill teenager

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Troopers with the Oak Hill Detachment of West Virginia State Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl.

Azareyiah Mitchell

Azareyiah Majestic Mitchell, 17, was reported missing on Sept. 30, 2020. Her mother reported her missing after she said she could not get in contact with her. Mitchell is 5’4 tall with brown eyes, and brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Corporal Syner and Sergeant Mitchell with the Oak Hill State Police Detachment at 304-256-6700.

