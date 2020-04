MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police need help finding the man they believe stole items from Rural King at the Crossroads Mall.

Troopers believe the man committed the theft on April 6, 2020. He reportedly stole several items, including a generator and a crossbow from Rural King.

Troopers also told 59News the man drives a Dodge Van that is blue in color.

If anyone has any information about the individual, contact WVSP Beckley Detachment at 304-256-6700.