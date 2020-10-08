Troopers searching for missing Raleigh County woman

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Troopers need helping finding a missing woman in Raleigh County.

Imani Napper was reported missing on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Troopers believe she was last seen walking along Eisenhower Drive near the Beckley Skate Park on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Napper is from the Stanaford area of Raleigh County. She is 24-years-old and was last seen wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper First Class C. A. Dunn at the WVSP Beckley Detachment at (304) 256-6700.

