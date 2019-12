COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Troopers are searching for a missing woman.

Patricia Pack has been missing since Monday, December 9, 2019. She was last seen in the Coal City/Lillybrook area of Raleigh County at 6 p.m. on Dec. 9.

Pack is 69-years-old. Her red Ford Ranger was found in the Lillybrook area.

Anyone with information should contact Trooper First Class C. A. Dunn at the WVSP Beckley Detachment at (304) 256-6700.