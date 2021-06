Tabitha Templeton

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Troopers are searching for a missing woman and asking for help from the public.

Tabitha Christian Templeton was reported missing to state police Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Templeton was last seen at Kroger in Beaver Thursday, May 27, 2021 around 7p.m.

Troopers said Templeton is not believed to be in any immediate danger. If you see her, contact Trooper First Class E.W.Boothe at 304-256-6700.