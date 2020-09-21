UPDATE: Michael Cochran’s death still under investigation

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 9/21/20 6:30 p.m. UPDATE: The death of convicted felon Natalie Cochran’s husband is still under investigation.

Michael Cochran died in February 2019. His body was exhumed from his burial site, following an order from a Raleigh County Circuit Judge. Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller said there is an ongoing investigation into his death.

“The status of this matter is that it is an ongoing investigation by the West Virginia State Police,” Keller said.

When U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart was asked about this case, he said he can not comment.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 8/13/19 6:30 p.m. UPDATE: The federal civil case against Beckley pharmacist Natalie Cochran continues to unfold, as more information is unearthed regarding the sudden death of Cochran’s late husband.

On Tuesday, August 13, troopers with the West Virginia State Police confirmed they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the untimely death of Natalie Cochran’s late husband, Michael.

Michael died on February 11th, 2019 at the age of 38. According to his obituary, there was no funeral or visitation, per Michael’s request. There was only a private graveside ceremony.

At this time, Raleigh County prosecutors are unable to confirm or deny the investigation.

“Even hypothetically, in a case where an investigation is ongoing, that is no evidence of any wrongdoing,” Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney, Kristen Keller, said. “It is certainly no evidence of guilt, as the public knows. But sometimes, people forget everyone is presumed innocent until they either enter a guilty plea or are convicted in a court of law.”

On July 23, the United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia filed a federal civil case against Cochran regarding the seizure of three properties in Raleigh County. The properties were believed to be bought with funds from mail, wire, and bank fraud.

The next day, Cochran filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy protection.

Court documents stated the Cochrans asked people to invest in their companies, which they claimed had contracts with the Department of Defense. However, a Defense Criminal Investigative Services special agent found none of the businesses had any government contracts.

Cochran is accused of redirecting money from one investor to another, rather than purchasing government contracts as intended. Documents also claim the Cochrans used the unlawful investor proceeds to support an outwardly lavish lifestyle.

In late July 2019, a civil case was filed against Ms. Cochran regarding the seizure of three properties in Raleigh County, West Virginia. The properties were believed to be bought with funds from mail, wire, and bank fraud.

