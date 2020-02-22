Trump increases federal share of West Virginia 2016 flood recovery

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Richwood Flooding 3_1537201681578.jpg.jpg

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – President Donald Trump has increased the federal share of costs to help West Virginia recover from floods that ravaged the state in 2016.

Gov. Jim Justice’s office said Friday that Trump approved his request to increase the federal share from 75% to 90% for public assistance projects.

Justice’s office says a recent award of $131.7 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to rebuild two Nicholas County schools helped the state meet the threshold for a cost-share increase.

Covered costs include emergency expenses, debris removal and infrastructure repair.

The June 2016 floods killed 23 people and damaged hundreds of buildings in the state.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Lawmakers trying to cut down on meth trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawmakers trying to cut down on meth trafficking"

Sen. Capito tours Minor League Baseball facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Capito tours Minor League Baseball facility"

New hospital partnership announced in southern WV

Thumbnail for the video titled "New hospital partnership announced in southern WV"

Local family talks struggle of paying for insulin, pushes for cap

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local family talks struggle of paying for insulin, pushes for cap"

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation accepting applications

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County Parks and Recreation accepting applications"

National Love Your Pet Day!

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Love Your Pet Day!"