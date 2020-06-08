Trump tweets support for Gov. Jim Justice in primaries

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – President Donald Trump is giving his support to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice in Tuesday’s primary.

The Republican president endorsed the GOP governor on Twitter on Sunday. Justice is running in the Republican primary against six others, including his former commerce secretary, Woody Thrasher, and ex-state delegate Mike Folk.

Justice has made his relationship with Trump a centerpiece of his re-election run. Justice was first elected as a Democrat in 2016 but announced he was switching parties at a Trump rally after less than a year in office.

Trump also tweeted his support for incumbent U.S. Representatives Alex Mooney and Carol Miller. Both have GOP primary opposition on Tuesday.

