Try a new class at Carnegie Hall

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– If you are looking to bring your inner artist out, Carnegie Hall has the classes for you. The classes include basket weaving, jewelry making and much more.

Education Director at Carnegie Hall Leah Trent, said they are finally back to providing classes since the pandemic delayed them.

“It’s very exciting that we’re able to open the doors for the classes,” Trent said. “People have been very positive in their response. We have scholarships available for Greenbrier County residents age 50 and older, and also for all children ages 18 and under.”

All courses will be in-person and a small class size. Proper distancing and guidelines will be followed. For more information on their classes, visit Carnegie Hall.