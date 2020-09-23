Tuesday marked National Voter Registration Day

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — National Voter Registration Day began a nationwide push to get people registered to vote in the general election in November.

Voting is one of the most important things you can do, but before you can vote you have to register. The voter registration deadline is October 13, 2020.

Mercer County Clerk, Verlin Moye, said for those who turned the legal voting age this year, staying ahead of these deadlines is crucial.

“You have to pay close attention because once the election cycle begins it takes off very fast and you have to pay attention to keep up with the dates and the deadlines,” Moye explained.

Early voting begins on October 21 and ends October 31.

October 28 is the deadline for absentee by mail-in, and November 2 is the deadline to hand deliver absentee ballots to your county clerks office. The General Election is November 3, 2020.

For registration assistance, visit https://mercervotes.com/ or https://sos.wv.gov/