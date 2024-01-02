Tuesday morning is a slick one as snowflakes linger across the mountains. Wet roadways, including icy secondary and untreated roads across the mountains, will be a good bet for the morning commute. Don’t forget those jackets as temperatures only get into the 30s. Cloudy and gloomy skies will slowly give way to peaks of sunshine during the afternoon and evening as high pressure builds in.

Tuesday night is officially our first area-wide dry night for 2024. As high pressure moves into the area, it will help give us a calm night with clouds still lingering around. Winds will begin to change out of the southwest as overnight lows drop into the low to middle 20s.

Wednesday is also trending dry as high pressure remains. The morning commute looks to be in good shape outside of a frigid start. Peaks of sunshine will be around for the morning and helping our temperatures get into the 40s. After a sunny start, clouds will begin to increase for the afternoon and evening as a low pressure system moves across the southern U.S..

Thursday morning brings in a weak cold front, enforcing the chance for a few snowflakes. Accumulations don’t look to be the best with this setup as flakes linger across the mountains for the afternoon. In the lowlands, we’ll see less of a chance as we deal with cloudy skies. Northwest winds drop our temperatures and keep them in the low 30s as any snowflakes wrap up overnight.

Friday brings back a sunny morning as high pressure moves in from the northwest. This system will stick around for the late morning and afternoon so lunch plans will be in good shape. Rides home from work and school will be easy ones as afternoon highs climb into the middle and upper 30s. Cloud cover increases overnight as our next system arrives Saturday.

Saturday morning starts unsettled as showers move in. For the lowlands, it looks to be more of a wintery mix while the mountains see snow as temperatures range from the upper 20s to low 30s. Once we move into the late afternoon and evening, temperatures fall back down for everyone, and we’ll see a transition back over to snow. Some fine tuning is still needed for this system, so we’ll continue to keep you posted!

Sunday continues where Saturday’s system left off as snow showers are possible. At this time, lowlands look to hold onto mostly the chance for rain and snow while the mountains stay just cold enough for primarily snow showers. Either way, slick road travel looks possible as we move into your Sunday forecast. Snow showers look to linger as we head into your Monday.

In your extended forecast, we are watching the chances for some more rain and snow showers to begin 2024. Temperatures will continue their roller coaster ride as they bounce back and forth between the 40s and the 30s. Whenever rain chances do return, always a good idea to have the StormTracker 59 app downloaded.

TUESDAY

Cloudy start. PM clearing and sunshine. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny start. PM chances for snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

AM snowflakes. PM clearing. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Dry afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY

Cloudy skies. Rain and snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY

Rain and snow showers. Cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY

AM chance for snow. PM dry weather. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy skies. Rain and snow possible. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Dry afternoon. Highs in the 30s.