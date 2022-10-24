BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Fall Turkey Hunting season is underway in Monroe, Greenbrier and Pocahontas Counties.

However, several obstacles keep many hunters from enjoying the season.

Supply chain issues led to a reduction in ammo used to hunt turkeys. Ronnie Wood, President of Flat Top Arms, spoke about how this impacts hunters.

“They’ve had very little opportunity to find shells that are good shells to turkey hunt with and they’ve been expensive and hard to get,” said Woods. “So many of us have to improvise. We may borrow some off family or a friend who happen to have a few extra or maybe we can’t use the gun that we really like to use.”

The season runs until November 13th.