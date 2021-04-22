Turnpike widening project on schedule as crews continue with construction

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The construction on I-77 in Raleigh County can be a headache, but there is good news; everything is on schedule. The widening project is the first of the Governor’s Roads to Prosperity program. Crews are working on adding a third lane to both southbound and northbound lanes.

Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, Jeff Miller, said the project is about 70 percent complete.

“The primary reason why the construction has taken so long is we had to build eight bridges through that stretch there,” Miller said. “I don’t think a lot of people realized how many bridges were actually through that eight mile stretch.”

Crews are also widening the on ramps near Tamarack to allow merging traffic more space. Miller said if everything stays on schedule, the project should be done within the year.