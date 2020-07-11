Two accidents close Harper Road

ECCLES/SURVEYOR, WV (WVNS)– Two different accidents shut down Harper road on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Raleigh County Dispatchers told 59News they received a call about a vehicle in Eccles on the 3800 block of Harper Road around 6:14 p.m. on July 11, 2020. Trap Hill Fire Department, Trap Hill EMS, and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene. So far no injuries are reported.

A few minutes later, around 6:40 p.m. dispatchers received another call about a vehicle accident in Surveyor on Harper Road and the intersection of Central Ave. Trap Hill Fire Department, and Lester Fire Department responded to the scene. No injuries are reported at this time.

