FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Two people had to be airlifted to a Charleston hospital after an ATV accident in Fayette County.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a report of an ATV accident was received by 911 just after 5 PM on August 20, 2023. Once on scene, EMS crews immediately transported them to a nearby landing zone to be flown to Charleston Area Medical Center because of injuries sustained during the accident.

An investigation was opened into the cause of the accident.

Throughout the investigation, it was discovered that the ATV was reportedly being driven by a juvenile when it went through a mud hole while carrying other juvenile passengers. The driver allegedly lost control and hit a tree.

The ages of those involved has not been released. The investigation remains open.

Anyone with any information regarding the accident is asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 574-3590. Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers of WV at (304) 255-STOP.