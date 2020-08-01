LATEST: Mother of children in child neglect case arrested

Sheena Fox

ANSTED, WV (WVNS) — 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020: A new arrest was made in a child neglect investigation from Ansted. Sheena Fox, 32, of Ansted is facing charges of Child Neglect Creating Risk of Serious Bodily Injury.

Fox is the mother of children who were found in a home in the care of their father. A search of house revealed drugs and guns. The drugs included methamphetamine and cocaine.

Ms. Fox was arraigned in front of a magistrate. She was unable to post bond and is being held in the Southern Regional Jail.

ORIGINAL STORY – 3:30 p.m. Aug. 1, 2020: Two Ansted men face felony charges after a welfare check in Ansted.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley on Friday, July 31, deputies assisted Child Protective Services with a home check on children. Once they arrived, the children were in the care of the father. Permission to search the home were given by the mother who arrived shortly after.

During the search deputies found eight firearms, methamphetamine, a sizable amount of marijuana and cocaine.

37-year-old Keith Crist

The father, 37-year-old Keith Crist of Ansted, is charged with two counts of Gross Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury, Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony and eight counts of Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms.

29-year-old Travis Huffman of Ansted, was also arrested and charged with three counts of Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

29-year-old Travis Huffman

Both Crist and Huffman are awaiting court proceedings.