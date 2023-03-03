MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Two people from Fayette County face felony charges after leading deputies on a chase through the Mount Hope area.

Sheriff Mike Fridley said on the evening of Thursday, March 2, 2023, deputies were on Route 16 when they saw a car with defective equipment. When they turned their lights on to pull over the vehicle, the driver sped up to speeds over 85 miles per hour. At one point during the chase, the driver ran off the road and was driving through yards.

Deputies were finally able to stop the vehicle on Smoke Stack Road. The passenger, Christina Jack, allegedly told the deputies she had cocaine. When the deputies searched the car they allegedly found multiple small baggies of various powdery and crystalline substances, weighing scales, packaging material, and approximately $610 in cash.

The driver, Richard Patrick, is charged with the felony offense of Fleeing in a Vehicle with Reckless Indifference. The passenger, Christian Jack, is charged with the felony offenses of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule I and Schedule II Narcotic.

Patrick and Jack are currently being held at Southern Regional Jail.