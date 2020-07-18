Two arrested, one person at large in child neglect case

MULBERRY FORK, WV (WVNS)– Three Fayette County residents are being charged for child neglect.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department received information about the health of three children in the Mulberry Fork area. Deputies started their investigation on July 9, 2020 and found that the children were living in deplorable conditions.

Jim Foster



Betty Foster

Jim Foster and Betty Foster were arrested and charged with three counts each for felony offenses including, Child Neglect and Creating Risk of Injury. They are awaiting court processing.

Deputies are still looking for the third suspect Tabitha Turley of Oak Hill. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

LATEST POSTS: