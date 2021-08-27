Two BARH employees win cash prize for getting vaccinated

BECKLEY,WV (WVNS) — The pandemic continues to rail against healthcare workers, but on Friday, two special medical heroes from Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital received a big thank you.

Katherine Biggs, a Licensed Practical Nurse at BARH, received a $1,000 check. Another, even bigger surprise, came for Housekeeper Connie Meadows. She won the grand prize of $10,000.

“It’ll be put to good use, and I just never would’ve dreamed of winning anything, let alone this,” Meadows said.



The complete Appalachian Regional Healthcare system awarded the prizes for vaccinated workers at their locations in West Virginia and Kentucky. BARH CEO Rocco Massey said Friday’s vaccine incentive is to not only thank employees for getting the shot, but to also show their appreciation for the continued hard work throughout the pandemic.

“It shows the appreciation a lot; I’m really thankful for it,” Biggs said.



Biggs said she is using her money to pay for her nursing school tuition, and Meadows said she is going on vacation.