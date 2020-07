BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Two events are canceled due to COVID-19 concerns in Bluefield.

The Lemonade Festival, scheduled for August 29, 2020, and Oktoberfest, scheduled for September 26, 2020, are both cancelled. These cancellations follow the Executive Order from Governor Jim Justice regarding COVID-19.

Event organizers look forward to holding the events in 2021.