UPDATE: Route 19 in Raleigh County is now open after an accident shut it down

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — 9 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021: The accident on U.S. Routh 19 in Raleigh County is clear. The road is now open and traffic is flowing.

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — One person was taken to the hospital following a two car accident on U.S. Route 19 in Raleigh County.

Raleigh County Dispatchers told 59News the call came in just before 7 a.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021 in the 2600 block of Flat Top Road. They said it was a two car accident and that one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Jan Care Ambulance, Ghent Volunteer Fire Department and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department responded to the call and are on scene. At this time the scene is still active and the road remains closed.