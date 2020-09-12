Two churches closed in Wyoming County due to COVID-19

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Three churches in Wyoming County were closed due to COVID-19 positive cases. The Administrator of the Wyoming Health Department Fred Cox confirmed this with 59News.

One church has reopened since being closed, and the other two are still closed. Locations and names of the churches are being withheld at this time. The Wyoming Health Department is monitoring the situation and is doing contact tracing to look for anyone who had come in contact with anyone at those churches.

