BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Two Southern Regional Jail correctional officers face criminal charges in the death of 37-year-old Quantez Burks.

Nicholas Wimmer and Andrew Fleshman face charges in an alleged conspiracy to assault Burks while Burks was detained at Southern Regional Jail.

Burks died on March 1, 2022, after spending less than one day at the jail.

The criminal complaint, filed in United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, alleges guards handcuffed Burks, forced him to go to different parts of the jail and beat him while he was restrained, handcuffed and posed no threat to anyone.

The West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Officer ruled Burks died of natural causes, according to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation records.

Federal prosecutors have reportedly asked for a guilty plea hearing.

Stick with 59News for more updates.