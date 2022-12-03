BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS)– A motor vehicle accident in Bramwell on Saturday, December 3, 2022, kills two people.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the call came in around 4:24 pm to a motor vehicle accident on Simmons River Road and Suit Road.

First responders were given information about a single vehicle which ran off the roadway and fell on its top into the river.

The deputies along with the Department of Natural Resources, Bramwell Police Department, Mercer County Emergency Management, Bluefield Rescue Squad, Princeton Rescue Squad, Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department, Montcalm Volunteer Fire Department, and Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department assisted.

Responding units extracted two occupants from the vehicle and transported them to PCH Bluefield Emergency Department where both succumbed to their injuries.

No identities were given at this time.

