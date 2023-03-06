MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — As Spring continues to creep closer, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting two DUI checkpoints in Mercer County throughout the month of March.

According to Lieutenant Adam Ballard, the first DUI checkpoint will be held on March 17, 2023. The checkpoint will be located on Glenwood Park Road from 8 PM to Midnight.

The second DUI checkpoint will be the following night, on March 18, 2023. This second checkpoint will be located on Hinton Road and will also last from 8 PM until Midnight.

Driver’s wishing to avoid these should plan to use the other available County and State routes.

Stick with 59News for more information regarding more DUI Checkpoints in the area.