Two early morning house fires reported in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — No injuries were reported after two early morning house fires were reported in Beckley.

According to Raleigh County dispatchers, there were two house fire calls this morning, Thursday, February 3, 2022. The first fire was located on E Street in Beckley. The call came in at 3:54 a.m., Beckley City Fire responded to the call, it has since been cleared. There were no reported injuries and no one was in the home.

The second house fire was located on Old Turnpike Road in Beckley. The call came in at 5:15 a.m., Bradley-Prosperity Fire, Pax Fire and Mount Hope Fire all responded to the call. There were no reported injuries and the scene is still active.

The cause of both fires remains under investigation.