Two fatal crashes reported over the weekend in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two people are dead following separate car crashes in Russell County over the weekend.

The first crash occurred on Friday, July 31 at 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Business Route 19 and Route 19.

Police say a 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling south on Route 19 and hit a 2020 Subaru Crosstrek in the intersection after failing to stop at a red light.

The driver of the Subaru, Susan A. Stiltner, 43, of Rosedale, Virginia, died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Martin D. Scalf, 70, of Bluff City, Tennessee, was the driver of the Dodge. He was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured in the crash. He is charged with reckless driving.

The second fatal crash was reported Saturday, August 1, at 10:30 p.m. on Route 63 in Dante.

Police believe a 2002 Ford truck was traveling on Route 63 when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and then ran off the left side of the road. The truck flipped over the embankment and was found approximately 180 feet from the road. The crash appeared to have happened several days before being found.

The driver has not been identified and has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.

