BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Two Woodrow Wilson High School students take the next step in their athletic careers.

On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, Abby Humphrey and Bella Staples both signed their National Letter of Intent. Humphrey signed with Concord University for track and field while Staples signed with Marshall University, also for track and field.

Humphrey said she was drawn to Concord University for a couple reasons.

“They have my degree I’m going in to and it’s close to home,” Humphrey said.

For Staples, the head coach for Marshall University, was a big reason she signed to join the Thundering Herd team.

“Marshall was super last minute, I had already been talking to some schools like Concord, West Lib, UC, schools like that,” Staples said. “Then I introduced myself to the coach at a collegiate track meet and it went well.”

Humphrey plans to study pharmacy and Staples plans to study nursing.