Two Greenbrier County men arrested for dealing drugs

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — On Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, two men were arrested for having a large amount of drugs on them. Bobby D. Meadows, 49, and David L. West, 34, were charged with Possession with intent to deliver narcotics and Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

According to Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan, Sgt. T. C. Webber responded to a reported overdose at the Marathon Gas Station located US Route 219. While investigating the overdose, Webber identified two other men on scene, who he said were Meadows and West. After searching their vehicle, he found a white powdery substance weighing approximately 5.26 grams, 54 stamps of heroin, and 88 Suboxone strips. Webber said additional evidence was consistent with the illegal distribution of drugs. The total value of the recovered drugs was $7,680.

Both Meadows and West were arraigned before a Greenbrier County Magistrate and are now at Southern Regional Jail in lieu of bond.