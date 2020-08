BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Two people are injured after a motorcycle accident in Raleigh County.

Raleigh County Dispatcher told 59 News they received a call about two motorcycles colliding on Stanaford road in Beckley around 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Bradley Fire Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, and Jan Care EMS responded.

Both riders were transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries are online.