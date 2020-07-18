Two injured in ATV accident in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Two people were taken to a local hospital after an ATV accident in the woods off of Maple Meadow Mining Road in Raleigh County.

Raleigh County Dispatchers told 59News the call came in about the accident around 12:31 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Dispatchers also said that after the ATV crashed, it caught on fire.

The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Coal River Fire Department, Jan Care EMS, and Trap Hill EMS, and Trap Hill Fire Department responded to the scene.

