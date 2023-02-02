BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Two inmates from Southern Regional Jail were reportedly taken to a local hospital after they were showing signs of overdosing.

According to information from Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Andy Malinoski, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, two inmates were transported from SRJ grounds to a local hospital after they were showing signs of overdosing.

After being treated at the hospital, both inmates were deemed healthy enough to return to SRJ.

No additional information is available at this time.

The incident is under investigation by the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Criminal Investigation Division and the West Virginia State Police.