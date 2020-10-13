Two lanes of I-77 closed after tractor trailer accident in Mercer County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- COVID-19 is putting the flu season under the microscope this year. So, as we head into Flu season, many clinics and doctors are urging people to get their flu shots.

UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia, Walgreens, and Heart of God Ministries are holding a drive-thru flu shot clinic. The event will be contactless, to avoid spreading germs. Masks are also required.