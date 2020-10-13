Two lanes of I-77 closed after tractor trailer accident in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A tractor trailer rollover closed both southbound lanes of I-77 near Mile Marker 3 in Mercer County.

Mercer County Dispatchers told 59News the call came in around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. One person was flown to the hospital. Crews are currently on scene.

