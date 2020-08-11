Two local men arrested in child trafficking cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Two men were arrested after the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with other local agencies. The suspects had allegedly agreed to meet teenagers for sexual acts.

Mark Alan Armstead, 59, of Dunbar, WV, was arrested for soliciting and traveling to engage in sex with a minor after investigators caught him trying to lure a 13-year-old boy to meet him for sex.

Jonathan Vazquez-Gonzales, 35, of Nitro, WV was arrested for soliciting and traveling to engage in sex with a minor after investigators caught him trying to lure a 14-year-old girl to meet him for sex.

Both are charged with felonies which carry sentences of five to 30 years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines.

An investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected against other people under investigation.

The investigations were conducted by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Dunbar Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police: Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.