GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The 2022 winners for the First Lady Student Ornament Competition and the inaugural Best Bow Christmas Contest were announced today, December 5, 2022.

The First Lady Student Ornament Competition is a holiday tradition that encourages students across the state to submit ornaments around a special theme. This year, the theme was “Nutcrackers,” with the winners displayed in the Great Hall of the Culture Center in Charleston, along with the other ornaments that were submitted. The First Lady Student Ornament Competition had over 280 entries, the most entries the competition has ever received.

“I am thrilled by the number of students who participated in our Student Ornament Competition this year. The Governor and I love seeing the ornaments that are sent in each year. I think everyone got excited about the Nutcracker theme, and the response was really great.” – First Lady Justice

Misty Belcher and her first grade class at Mercer Christian Academy, located in Mercer County, won the PK-2nd grade age group. Belcher and her winning class will receive a $100 gift card to help purchase art supplies.

Misty Belcher and her first grade class’ winning ornament

“This year, I thought that it would be fun to do something different with a Christmas bow making competition. We had so many lovely and unique entries that it was difficult to decide which one would take the prize. I thank everyone who participated and encourage everyone to come visit this beautiful tree.” – First Lady Justice

The first place winner for the inaugural Best Bow Christmas Contest was Alicia J. Williams from Beckley in Raleigh County. The first place prize winner will receive a $300 gift card.