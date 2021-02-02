Two medical cannabis dispensaries to open in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Two medical marijuana companies are now approved by the state to operate dispensaries in Mercer County.

The Mercer County Board of Health reversed an earlier decision to approve the two dispensaries.

Holistic WV Farms LLC, a company based out of Washington D.C., was approved to open a dispensary in Bluefield and nine other locations across the state. Also in Mercer County, Terrasana Princeton Retail was granted a permit to operate a dispensary in Princeton and five other shops around the state.