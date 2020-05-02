Two men arrested after attempted robbery in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Two men were arrested after attempting to rob a home in Princeton on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Princeton Police officers responded to the call regarding an active break-in at a home on Olliver Ave. in Princeton around 9:30 a.m.

Sgt. Faris told 59 News he arrived to the scene first and saw two men trying to leave through the backyard. When alerting the men they were there, one, later identified as Corey Cordel, fled from the officers on foot and the other, identified as Jakobi Canturbury, complied to orders.

Cordel was apprehended after a short pursuit.

Both were taken into custody on charges of breaking and entering and petty larceny. Cordel is also charged with obstructing justice and fleeing on foot.

Both are at Southern Regional Jail and will be arraigned this evening.

All stolen items were recovered.