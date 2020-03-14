Two men arrested on drug charges in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Princeton Police arrested two men after finding drugs on them.

It happened in front of the Anytime Fitness in Princeton. Sgt. C.C. Butler and Patrolman W.W. McGuire responded to a call about two men harassing people. When they arrived, they found Ricky Rocchi and Joey Surface in their cars.

During the officers’ investigation, they found 25 Xanax tablets, more than one gram of crystal meth, suboxone, 3.5. buprenorphine tablets, and more than 100 small, clear, baggies consistent with packaging narcotics for distribution.

Both Rocchi and Surface were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics.