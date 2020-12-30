Two men facing felony charges following traffic stop

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Two Beckley men are behind bars following a traffic stop in Fayette County.

A deputy from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department pulled a car over on U.S Route 19 in Mount Hope Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. A K-9 indicated there was something in the car, so the deputy searched it. Inside, the deputy reportedly found drugs, two handguns, and nearly $5,000 in cash.

Devin Crescey and Dmontrayl Moore are both convicted felons from prior incidents. Each were charged with Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms. They also face Possession of Controlled Substance charges.

