Two men from different states face drug and bribery charges in West Virginia

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Two men from different states face drug charges after a traffic stop in Fayette County.

During the evening hours of April 7, 2021, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle for a simple traffic violation. Once stopped, a search was conducted due to the smell of marijuana coming from the car. While searching the vehicle, deputies found two pounds of marijuana and $4,000 in cash.

Terrance Bell Jr., of Macomb, Michigan and Trey Davis, of Colton, California were arrested for Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Davis was also charged with Bribery after he made an offer to the sheriff’s deputy to take the cash that was found in return for for forgetting about the traffic stop and letting him go.

Both men now await court proceedings.

