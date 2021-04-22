Two men honored for their bravery in Summers County

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — During the Hinton City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, two men were honored for saving lives. Police responded to a gas leak back in 2020. Patrolman John Ward received the life saving medal for pulling a man out of the building. Ward said he did not even think before he sprung into action.

“It felt good that the community was appreciates of what I did. It especially felt good that the gentleman that I helped that day took the time out of his day to present me with the award,” Ward stated.

Sergeant Tad Withrow received the Medal of Valor for running into a burning house making sure no one was inside. When he went in for a second time, he ended up saving the family’s pet. Nathan Allen is the Hinton Police Chief. He said he is proud of what his men are doing.

“It makes me… Words can’t describe how proud I am with both of them,” Allen said.

With everything going on in the world, Chief Allen and Patrolman Ward wants the community to know the officers are there to protect them.

“You ever hardly see in the media is negative towards officers. I just want to show them in a positive light,” Chief Allen said.

“That’s what I believe we are here for. I believe we are here to help people and I hope that people will understand that,” Patrolman Ward continued.