Two Mercer County fire departments receive grant money

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Two fire departments in Mercer County received grants on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

The grants were from West Virginia American Water Company. Bluefield Fired Department received $1,000. Bluefield Fire Chief Adrian Conner said the money will be used to purchase new equipment.

“We are grateful to West Virginia American Water for their generosity. The monies received from the grant will be used to purchase flame resistant particulate barrier hoods to protect our firefighters when fighting fires. The use of a particulate barrier hood benefits firefighters by preventing carcinogens and other contaminants from touching the face and neck, thus keeping our firefighters safer on the fireground. On behalf of the Bluefield Fire Department and the City of Bluefield, we would like to thank West Virginia American Water for making our city a safer place to live, work, and play,” Conner stated.

The City of Princeton Fire Department also received $1,000. That money will be used to purchase new EMS bags.