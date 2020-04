FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Health Department confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 in Fayette County.

The Health Department is now investigating. They are working to notify close contacts and monitor them for signs of the illness. All confirmed cases will be isolated and close contacts will be quarantined.

No additional information about the individual will be released. The Health Department reminds everyone to continue practicing social distancing.