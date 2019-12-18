Two new blessing boxes open in Wyoming County

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — There are two new blessing boxes in Wyoming County for those in need.

The boxes are located at Westside and Wyoming East High Schools. The boxes are a community project. School organizations are donating food. Kathy Brunty, the Community in Schools Coordinator, said students adopted the project as their own.

“Our students they’ve really adopted this as their project and when they drive by and they see it’s empty they’re like we gotta get food, we’ve got to help keep it stocked,” Brunty said.

If you are interested in donating, you can just bring food in or contact Westside or Wyoming East and they will make arrangements